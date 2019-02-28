William J. Majors William "Bill" Majors passed away February 24th after a brief, yet characteristically fierce, fight with cancer. Bill was born in Colorado Springs on August 26th, 1942 to William and Mabel Majors. He graduated from Wasson High School in Colorado Springs. He received his BS in Biology while playing football for the College of Emporia. He received his Master's in Administration from UMKC and his Doctorate of Education from KU. Bill started his career in education teaching science in Denver. He then spent several years as a teacher at Milburn Jr. High and as a vice principal at Trailridge Jr. High, both in Shawnee Mission. He was the first principal at Blue Valley Middle School in 1977, and he later became the Assistant Superintendent of the Blue Valley School District. In 1990, Bill became Superintendent of the Jefferson West School District. He finished his career serving as Assistant Executive Director at the Kansas Association of School Boards. Doc's years as an educator were rooted in a true love for children. He spent countless hours coaching, cheering, and counseling kids. He saw potential in every student he met, and former students spanning decades continued to stay in touch. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 pm at the Jefferson West High School Gymnasium in Meriden, Kansas on Saturday, March 2. A family visitation and reception will immediately follow. Bill was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and spending time at the family farm. His most cherished moments were spent with his grandchildren. Bill is survived by Betty,his wife of 54 years, son Mark (Tammie), daughter Dana, his grandson Michael, and his granddaughters Katie and Lara. His leadership, guidance, friendship, and humor will be missed by many. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Sayles Foundation or the Meriden United Methodist Church both c/o Chapel Oaks Funeral Home www.chapeloaksne.com.

