William Joe Doores Jr. On January 20, 2020, William "Billy" Joe Doores, Jr., age 55, loving son, brother, father and husband, went to be with our Lord. Born to William Joe Doores, Sr., and Shirley Doores, Billy is preceded in death by his Grandparents Rev. Joe L. & Ola Doores, survived by his siblings Clinton Wayne, Christine Diane "Di" and Donna Marie "Twiggy" Doores, wife Sandy and son Wyatt Doores. Til we meet again, Billy, in Heaven. We love you.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 26, 2020