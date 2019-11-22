|
William "Bill" John Mabry Born in Kansas City on August 7, 1959 Died in Lee's Summit on November 19, 2019 Bill was a 5th generation Mabry, the son of Marilyn S. and William C. Mabry. A true Lee's Summit local, Bill's life was spent enjoying his hometown. As a young man, Bill worked for the Missouri Department of Conservation at James A Reed Wildlife area; a place that remained important to him throughout his life. It was during this time when he cultivated a love for the animals and the outdoors. Bill met his future wife, Julie Nesbitt when they worked together at the Kansas City Star. They married in May of 1984. Together they raised a family in Lee's Summit. Bill was a skilled carpenter with a lifelong passion for working with his hands. He and Julie built their home on a parcel of land on the South side of Lee's Summit. Tending to the grounds and constantly improving their home was central to his love of life. Bill began his career at Payless Cashways where he learned the industry as a store manager and buyer. For the next two decades, Bill devoted himself to his work at Owen's Corning. He found meaning and motivation at his job and valued the friendships he made throughout his career. Bill was a natural entrepreneur. He shared his passion for local history with the community at his auction house in downtown Lee's Summit which he ran with his wife, Julie. Outside of work, Bill maintained a garage of British cars a hobby he picked up from his Dad, William C. Mabry. In the last few years of his life, Bill found joy in restoring and collecting antique watches. He loved the history and simplicity of old timepieces. Bill is survived by his mom, wife, sister, two kids, and two grandchildren. His family asks those who wish to memorialize him donate to a brain cancer research program of their choosing. Bill will be loved and missed forever.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 22, 2019