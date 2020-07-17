1/
William Joseph "Bill" Eiken
William "Bill" Joseph Eiken William "Bill" Joseph Eiken, 76, of Kansas City Missouri passed away at home July 14, 2020. Retired from Kansas City Parks and Rec. Born in Jefferson City Missouri. Son of August and Marietta Eiken. Proceeded in death by his brother Curt, and son Butch. Survived by wife Linda, sons Scott "Lisa", Matt "Melissa", Nick and "Kim". Siblings Jerry and Danny. 9 grand children and 1 great grandson. Memorial Service will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic church 18601 N 169 hwy Smithville, MO 64089 on Saturday August 1st at 11am.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 17, 2020.
