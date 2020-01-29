Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
(816) 453-7700
William Joseph Hibschle Obituary
William Joseph Hibschle William Joseph Hibschle, 87, Kansas City North, passed away January 26, 2020 at his home. Bill was a Lt. Colonel in the U.S. Air Force and retired in 1979. He had lived in Kansas City since 1972. Survivors include his wife, Dorothy; two sons, Jeff and wife, Faith of Leawood, KS, and David and wife, Sara, of Kansas City, MO; grandchildren, Sara Jo, Ryan, Kyle, and Alison; great grandchildren, Will, Nick, Josh, Brighton, Zoey, and Chloe; and sister, Marianne Dickerson of Denver, CO. Services to be determined at a later date. Contributions are suggested to s. (Arr's: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 29, 2020
