Wm. Joseph "Joe" Mellon William Joseph "Joe" Mellon, 72, of Lathrop, MO, passed away March 13, 2019, at North Kansas City Hospital with his wife Linda at his side. Joe was born July 8, 1946, in Kansas City, MO, the son of James Wallace and Mary Mildred (Shanks) Mellon. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam war, receiving honorable discharge in 1969 and then serving reserve duty until 1972. Joe's career as a die maker for Hallmark spanned 42 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lathrop and the Lathrop American Legion. Along with his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Sandy (Teverbaugh) Mellon; sister, Sue Mary Williams; and stepson, Troy Brennan. He leaves his wife and high school sweetheart, Linda (Dennis) Mellon; children, Becky Schneider (Mike), Shelly King, Kris King and Julie O'Malley; grandchildren, Meghan, Alex and Jason; nephew, Lance Williams (Ruth); niece, Staci McFerrin (Dave); as well as other family members and friends. Joe requested there be no services. Interment will be at Lathrop Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to VCU Church, P.O. Box 453, Lawson, MO 64062 (vcuchurch.org) Arrangements: Park Lawn Lathrop Chapel (816) 740-4658.

