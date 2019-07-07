Kansas City Star Obituaries
William Joseph Thies Obituary
William Joseph Thies William Joseph Thies, age 82, lifelong resident of Bucyrus, KS passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at St. Joseph Medical Center, Kansas City, MO. Visitation will be Monday, July 8, 2019, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Bucyrus, KS. Rosary being recited at 8:00 p.m. The funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the church. Burial to follow in Queen of the Holy Rosary Cemetery. To read full obituary online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com Arr: Dengel & Son Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
Published in Kansas City Star on July 7, 2019
