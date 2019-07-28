|
|
William "Bill" Joseph Zwiegel William "Bill" Joseph Zwiegel of Roeland Park, Kansas passed away June 23, 2019. He was 69 years old. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 3rd from 1:00-2:00 pm at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 N. 94th Street, KCK 66112. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2:00 pm. Bill was born on April, 10th, 1950 to Frank and Miriam Zwiegel. He graduated from Shawnee Mission North in 1968 then continued his education at ESU and was a member of the TKE fraternity. He was then united in marriage to Patricia Garcia, in 1970. Bill worked as a plumber and was a member of the Union Local 8 for over 30 years then retired to Grove, OK at Grand Lake. His greatest title was grandpa and loved spending time with his family. He was even known as the "Fun Uncle" to his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Miriam Zwiegel; and his sister Karen Dunn. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Zwiegel; son, Christian Zwiegel; daughter Nicolle Jackson; grandsons, Nathan Jackson and Mathew Gardner.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 28, 2019