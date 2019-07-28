Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
(913) 334-3366
Resources
More Obituaries for William Zwiegel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Joseph "Bill" Zwiegel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Joseph "Bill" Zwiegel Obituary
William "Bill" Joseph Zwiegel William "Bill" Joseph Zwiegel of Roeland Park, Kansas passed away June 23, 2019. He was 69 years old. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 3rd from 1:00-2:00 pm at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 N. 94th Street, KCK 66112. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2:00 pm. Bill was born on April, 10th, 1950 to Frank and Miriam Zwiegel. He graduated from Shawnee Mission North in 1968 then continued his education at ESU and was a member of the TKE fraternity. He was then united in marriage to Patricia Garcia, in 1970. Bill worked as a plumber and was a member of the Union Local 8 for over 30 years then retired to Grove, OK at Grand Lake. His greatest title was grandpa and loved spending time with his family. He was even known as the "Fun Uncle" to his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Miriam Zwiegel; and his sister Karen Dunn. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Zwiegel; son, Christian Zwiegel; daughter Nicolle Jackson; grandsons, Nathan Jackson and Mathew Gardner.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now