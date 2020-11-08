1/
William Junior Payne
1931 - 2020
William Junior Payne
February 17, 1931 - November 4, 2020
Raymore, Missouri - William Junior Payne, 89, passed away November 4, 2020. Bill is survived by children: Kathy (David) Wolf and Bill (Claudia) Payne; six grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Dore Sue Payne and his son Gary Payne.
Visitation 12-1PM, private service to follow, Wednesday, November 11 at Park Lawn, 8251 Hillcrest Rd.; burial in Green Lawn Cemetery. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
NOV
11
Service
Park Lawn
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
(816) 523-1234
