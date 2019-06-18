Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
For more information about
William Lichti
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for William Lichti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William K. Lichti

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William K. Lichti Obituary
William K. Lichti William K. Lichti, 93, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. Visitation will be 11 a.m. with a Prayer Service at 12 noon on Wednesday, June 19, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the . Donations may be made at Kenny was born April 24, 1926, in Port Chester, NY. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Delphina (Arredondo) Lichti, in 2018. Survivors include his son, Ken Cleaveland; daughters, Vicky Ferro and Margie Kempf; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now