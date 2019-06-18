|
William K. Lichti William K. Lichti, 93, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. Visitation will be 11 a.m. with a Prayer Service at 12 noon on Wednesday, June 19, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, 2117 Independence Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the . Donations may be made at Kenny was born April 24, 1926, in Port Chester, NY. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran. He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Delphina (Arredondo) Lichti, in 2018. Survivors include his son, Ken Cleaveland; daughters, Vicky Ferro and Margie Kempf; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on June 18, 2019