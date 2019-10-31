|
|
William Kenneth "Bill" Drummond William Kenneth "Bill" Drummond, 91, of Columbia passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Boone Hospital Center. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment with Full Military Honors will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Following the services a reception will be held 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Country Club of Missouri, 1300 Woodrail Avenue, Columbia, MO. Enter through the main entrance. Memorials may be made to: the in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 31, 2019