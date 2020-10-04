William Koontz Jr

January 16, 1949 - September 9, 2020

Platte City, Missouri - William Harold (Bill) Koontz Jr, father of Kristi Koontz McNeary and Billy Koontz, passed away on September 9th. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11am on Wednesday, October 7th. Please join us at Mt Zion Baptist Church, 5705 Highway Z, Edgerton MO. The family asks that you wear Marshall University colors of green and white. Should friends desire, memorial donations can be made to Mt Zion Baptist Church, PO Box 175, Edgerton, MO 64444 earmarked for The Awana Club in memory of Bill Koontz.





