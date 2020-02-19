|
William "Bill" L. Bileck William (Bill) L. Bileck was born on February 27th, 1936 in Kansas City, Mo. to William S. and Mary F. Bileck. Bill passed away on February 15th, 2020 after battling leukemia and complications from dementia. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary. Bill was married to Donna (Harman) for 64 years and they had three daughters; Kathi Parks, Teri Long, and Patti Schons. Bill served in the United States Army for 3 years and then became a proud member of the Kansas City, Ks. Fire Department for 25 years. Bill retired to spend more time with his family and his hobbies. Bill was passionate for his street rod (1947 Ford) and bowling which he did twice a week until shortly before his passing. Bill is survived by his wife, Donna; his sister, Florene Sotosek (Frank), his three daughters; Kathi (Larry), Teri (Jerry), and Patti (Steve). Bill was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Kansas City Hospice, the , or . Visitation will be at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 N. 94th Street, Kansas City, Kansas, 66112 on Friday, 02/21/2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Rosary starting at 7:30 PM. A service will be on Saturday, 02/22/2020 at 10:30 AM at Saint Patrick Catholic Church, 1086 N. 94th Street, Kansas City, Kansas., 66111. Interment to follow after the service at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.chapelhill-butler.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 19, 2020