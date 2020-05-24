William L. Campbell On Monday, May 18, 2020, William (Bill) Lee Campbell, loving son, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away at the age of 88. Bill was born in 1931, in Kansas City, Missouri. He was a translator/interpreter in the USAF Security Operations from 1951-1955. He worked for Hallmark Cards, Inc. Kansas City for 40 years where he retired from. Bill was married to Marion Ross of Barcelona, Spain for 64 years. They raised two daughters. Bill was preceded in death by his father William, his mother Madge, and his wife Marion. He is survived by his two children, Carmen Sambursky and Karyn Lewis, his son in laws Mike and Casey, his grandchildren Candice, Cristina, Deryk, Brett, Krista, his great grandchildren Ava, Adyson, Mia, Harrison, his sister in law and several nephews in Spain. A private service is being held by family. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store