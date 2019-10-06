|
William L. "Scott" Gard William L. "Scott" Gard 76, from Kingsville, Mo passed away on July 23, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon from Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. He was a Peace Corps Volunteer and Vietnam Veteran from Kansas City. A Celebration of Life will be held at Wesley Chapel, 1611 NW 200 RD., Kingsville MO on Sunday, October 13 at 2:00 p.m. A reception will follow with a dessert bar and ice cream. Scott is survived by his wife Dianne, Eugene, OR; his children Luke (Cathy) Gard of Lawrence, KS; Sarah (John) Davis, Kansas City, MO and Russell Gard of Eugene,OR and five grandchildren.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 6, 2019