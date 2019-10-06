Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Gard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William L. "Scott" Gard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William L. "Scott" Gard Obituary
William L. "Scott" Gard William L. "Scott" Gard 76, from Kingsville, Mo passed away on July 23, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon from Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. He was a Peace Corps Volunteer and Vietnam Veteran from Kansas City. A Celebration of Life will be held at Wesley Chapel, 1611 NW 200 RD., Kingsville MO on Sunday, October 13 at 2:00 p.m. A reception will follow with a dessert bar and ice cream. Scott is survived by his wife Dianne, Eugene, OR; his children Luke (Cathy) Gard of Lawrence, KS; Sarah (John) Davis, Kansas City, MO and Russell Gard of Eugene,OR and five grandchildren.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.