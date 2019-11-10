|
William L. Groves William L. Groves, 86, of Kansas City, Kansas passed away on November 5, 2019. A visitation will be held from 5-7 P.M. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Crest Bible Church, 8715 W 49th Terrace, Merriam, KS 66203. Burial to follow at Maple Hill Cemetery.Bill was born the son of Virgil and Cecil Groves on February 15, 1933 in Mt. Moriah, Missouri. William worked for Roney Amoco Station as the chief mechanic for 58 years in Prairie Village, KS. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lorene Groves; and brothers, Russell and Edward Groves. He is survived by his loving wife, Lydia Groves; sons, Terry, Bryan and Darrel Groves; daughter, Nora Waterson; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Please visit William's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 10, 2019