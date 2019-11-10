Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
(913) 831-3345
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Crest Bible Church
8715 W 49th Terrace
Merriam, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Groves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William L. Groves


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William L. Groves Obituary
William L. Groves William L. Groves, 86, of Kansas City, Kansas passed away on November 5, 2019. A visitation will be held from 5-7 P.M. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 10 A.M. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Crest Bible Church, 8715 W 49th Terrace, Merriam, KS 66203. Burial to follow at Maple Hill Cemetery.Bill was born the son of Virgil and Cecil Groves on February 15, 1933 in Mt. Moriah, Missouri. William worked for Roney Amoco Station as the chief mechanic for 58 years in Prairie Village, KS. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lorene Groves; and brothers, Russell and Edward Groves. He is survived by his loving wife, Lydia Groves; sons, Terry, Bryan and Darrel Groves; daughter, Nora Waterson; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Please visit William's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -