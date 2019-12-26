|
William L. Henderson Bill Henderson, lifelong KC North resident, born on January 3, 1940, ended his earthly journey on Sunday, December 22, 2019, due to complications from congestive heart failure. He was surrounded by the family he loved so much and so well. Bill and his wife Bette graduated from NKC High School in 1958 and married later that year. Bill and Bette just celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. Bill worked for the Ford Motor Company for 30 years, retiring in 1988. He was also owner of B & B Painting and kept himself, his kids and his kid's friends employed for many years painting houses. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Helen Fox and Clement Henderson. He is survived by his wife Bette, children Doug Henderson (Tammy), Susan Saving (Scott) and Bob Henderson (Melanie). He was Papa to his grandchildren: Aimee Boer, Brent Saving, Christopher Saving (Megan), Shayne Henderson and Shannan Henderson and his great grandgirls, Lyla Saving, Eady Boer and Charli Saving. He is also survived by his brothers Robert Henderson (Barbara), Donald Henderson, sister Judy Johnson and their families. Bill's family would like to thank Dr. Michael Farrar for his superb care over the past several years as well as Northcare Hospice. Bill was deeply involved in the Deacon's Fund at his church, Pine Ridge Presbyterian, and would rather have a donation instead of flowers. The Deacon's Fund helps pay utility bills for those in need and he loved working with this program. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10 am noon at Pine Ridge Presbyterian Church, 7600 NW Barry Road, KCMO. Funeral service will start at noon at the church, followed by burial at White Chapel Cemetery, 6600 NE Antioch Road, KCMO. Services under the direction of White Chapel Funeral Home, Gladstone, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 26, 2019