William L. Matthew, MD
November 10, 2020
Olathe, Kansas - William (Bill) Louis Matthew, MD passed away on November 10, 2020 after a long and wonderful life. He was 91 years old.
He was born during a blizzard in Concordia, Kansas on March 9, 1929 to David L. Matthew and Daisy Humfeld Matthew. He attended public school in Concordia and was a four year letterman in both track and football. For a brief time he held the school shot put record and he was elected captain of his high school football team in his senior year. He was also president of his senior class in 1947.
He attended college at Kansas Wesleyan University where he lettered two years in track and football. He was an honorable mention all-conference guard in football during his sophomore year. He then transferred to Kansas State University and graduated in 1952 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. While attending KSU he was a member of the Sigma Nu Social Fraternity. In 1952 he was accepted into the KU School of Medicine where he graduated in 1956. He was a member of Nu Sigma Nu medical fraternity. He completed his internship and residency at St. Luke's Hospital where he met the love of his life, Bontina (Tina Bowman) Louise Matthew.
In 1957 he and Tina were married. They celebrated 54 years of marriage prior to her death in 2012. To this union, two children were born, William Louis Matthew II (Matt) and Mary Louise Matthew. He dearly loved his children and his role of father and grandfather.
In 1958 he was called to duty at the US Naval Air Station on North Island in California. He served as Chief Medical Officer on the US Helena CA-75 which was a heavy missile cruiser that carried an atomic bomb.
Upon leaving the Navy he entered into private practice in 1960 and in 1961 he founded the Olathe Family Practice. He was a member of the Johnson County Medical Society, Kansas Medical Society, American Medical Society Fellow in the American Academy of Family Physicians, and Diplomat of the American Board of Family Practice. He also served as President of the medical staff at the Olathe Medical Center in 1965, 1966, 1971 and 1972. After 41 years of dedicated service to the medical profession he retired in 2001.
Upon retirement, he was elected as an Honorary Nurse with gratitude for exceptional patient care at the Olathe Medical Center by the nursing department.
He was also recognized by the Olathe Medical Center for providing exemplary patient care during his 41 years of service. The award hangs at the medical center today.
His retirement party was one of the highlights of his career; the area was overflowing with his patients and his grandson Bill asked, "Grandpa, do we know all of these people?"
Other than caring for his patients, he loved spending time with his family and on his farm. He also enjoyed reading, hunting, and fishing. He had an interest in preserving local archelogy. He led the KU Department of Archelogy to over 40 Indian village sites in Miami and Johnson County in his younger days. He was an expert when it came to grafting pecans on his farm where he had over 300 pecan trees in LaCygne, KS. He founded a new variety of pecan and was Past President of the Pecan Growers Association.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bontina Bowman Matthew; his father, David L. Matthew, mother Daisy Humfeld Matthew, sister Margaret Matthew Shivers, and brothers Richard Matthew and David L. Matthew.
He is survived by his two children, William L. Matthew II (Matt) of Overland Park; Mary L. Matthew of Olathe; three grandchildren, William L. Matthew III (Bill), his wife Katey, great grandson, Brecken of Fort Collins, CO; Kirk B. Matthew, his wife Shannon and two great grandchildren Melanie and Bode of Olathe; Rachel Matthew of Spring Hill; and sister-in-law Jan Matthew of Concordia, Kansas. He also leaves behind beloved nieces and nephews.
His final days were spent at the Olathe Medical Center and Olathe Hospice House. He received excellent care from both facilities and we are also grateful for the years of care provided to him by Dr. John Feehan and Dr. Yarlagadda.
He was the son of a florist and would love to see a service stacked with beautiful flowers because that was a sign you had made a difference in someone's life. However, in lieu of flowers if you wish to honor him with a simple card or a donation to the Olathe Hospice House that would serve him well. He was a very proud man who loved life and never wanted to give up his independence! He often said to us in the last few years, it is just hell to get old – so don't do it! He is at peace and he lived a great life!
Visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 16 from 4-8pm at Penwell-Gabel Olathe Chapel. Graveside service with military honors will be held on Tues., Nov. 17 at 11:30am at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Olathe. To leave a message for the family, visit www.Penwellgabelkc.com