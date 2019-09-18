Kansas City Star Obituaries
William L. White, II 29 December,1950 9 September , 2019 William Le Roy White ("Billy"), II, 68, of Prairie Village, KS passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at Shawnee Mission Medical Center after a long battle with kidney disease. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M, Saturday, September 21, at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 701 North 94th street, Kansas City, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, Billy's wish was for gifts to be given to The National World War I Museum, 2 Memorial Drive, Kansas City, Missouri 64108 or the . Bill was born December 29, 1950 in Kansas City, MO to William L. and Mary Ann (Cunningham) White. He grew up in Northeast Johnson County and was a 1968 graduate of Shawnee Mission North High School. Billy had a life-long love affair with railroads which he pursued through his model rail collection and a railroading career that began in 1969 at the Frisco Railroad. It ended at the Union Pacific Railroad with Bill working as a locomotive engineer in 2000. He was a history buff and an avid reader. Bill was preceded in death by his grandparents, Albert and Elizabeth Cunningham and Edward and Ella White, parents, William L. and Mary Ann White and his brother, Michael E. White. He leaves many loving cousins and friends. Arrangements are under the direction of Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 North 94th Street in Kansas City, KS, (913) 334-3366. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.chapelhill-butler.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 18, 2019
