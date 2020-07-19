William Lang Bayer M.D. William Bayer, loving husband, father and grandfather peacefully passed away on July 15th at the home. He was born in Brooklyn on Valentine's Day 1935. So apropos to the date of his birth, Bill was a lover of many things. First and foremost, he loved his family. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carol Bayer, daughters Judith Roth (John Tierney) and Barbara Rafael (Mano Rafael), grandchildren Noah and Ethan Roth, Madeleine and Juliette Rafael, and sister Ethel Holtmann (Gary Holtmann). He was preceded in death by his parents Sylvia and Bernard Bayer. Bill's other passion was education. He even looked the part of the handsome, brooding professor, with his pipe in hand. His mantra was, "You have to learn how to think." He studied at Stuyvesant High School, Colgate University, Albany Medical College of Union University, graduated AOA, and did his internship/residency in medicine at Jefferson Medical College Hospital. After an NIH postdoctoral fellowship, he taught hematology and was the assistant director of the Pittsburgh Blood Center. Bill's other love was for healing and community. He came to Kansas City in 1969 to become the Director of the Community Blood Center. Through his strong, innovative medical policies, the American Blood Commission soon recognized the CBC as "One of the finest blood centers in the U.S." He established training programs in Transfusion Medicine for: medical students, interns, residents and fellows. He was responsible for the first all-volunteer blood donation program in the U.S. Bill loved going to and supporting KC's Symphony, Ballet, Opera and theater. He loved to garden. He loved sports - knew all the stats! Go Royals! Go Chiefs! He loved playing golf. He loved all these things, but he especially loved to do them with his beloved wife Carol.



