William Lee Lane William Lee Lane, 74, passed away August 6, 2020 at his home in Brookings, OR. Born on March 9th, 1946 in Independence, MO to Oliver and Elizabeth Lane. In 1965 Bill married Linda Rae Franklin in Kansas City, KS. He is preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Shelly Onstott. He is survived by his wife, Linda Lane. Bill retired after 33 years at UPS while living in Blue Springs, MO. A Memorial service will be held at Victory Hill Church of the Nazarene, 6200 Parallel Pkwy, Kansas City, KS 66102 on August 29th at 4pm.

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 23, 2020.
