Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-4422
William Byfield
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:30 PM
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
View Map
More Obituaries for William Byfield
William Loyd Byfield


1941 - 2019
William Loyd Byfield Obituary
William Loyd Byfield William Loyd Byfield, age 78, passed peacefully at home on August 19, 2019. Loyd was preceded in death by his parents William Oscar Byfield and Laura Frances (Judkins) Byfield, his sister Mary Francis (Byfield) Porter, his brother Walter Oscar Byfield and son-n-law Allen Tom Minor Jr. He is survived by his two children, William Brian & wife Julie Byfield of Kearney MO, his daughter Lori Lynn (Byfield) Minor of Kansas City, MO, his lifelong partner Mary Miller and her daughter Kim of Kansas City, MO, his brothers James "Jim"Edmond and wife Marilyn Byfield of Phoenix AZ, George Gerald "Gary" and wife Janice Byfield of Wichita, KS and several grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He grew up in Wichita Kansas and attended Wichita North High School. After senior year he enlisted in the Army where he served for 6 years as an Encryption Specialist. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and was also an Expert Marksman (Rifle M-14), he then moved to Kansas City, MO. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he worked as a truck driver for Fairmount Zarda Dairy for 40 years, which he enjoyed. His hobbies included, photography, motorcycle riding and collecting WWII and present day model aircraft's. He also enjoyed traveling and home remodeling, and spending time with his family and friends. Visitation will be held this Friday August 23 from 6:00 to 8:00, at Cochran Mortuary and Crematory, 1411 N Broadway Wichita Ks 67214. Funeral Services will be Saturday August 24th at 1:30 at Cochran Mortuary and Crematory Wichita Ks 67214
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 22, 2019
