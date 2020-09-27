William M. ("Bill") Carroll, JrAugust 11, 2020 - September 6, 2020Leawood , Kansas - Bill Carroll owned Artcraft Printing, Inc. for many years and after closing Artcraft, joined Alpine Litho-Graphics where he was employed until his death. He was an active member of The Printing Industries Association and in 2004 was named Printing Executive of the Year. He served in the United States Marine Corps.Bill was the consummate automobile enthusiast. Over the years, depending on his current "drive," he was a member of The Corvette Club of KC, The Porsche Club, Sports Car Club of America and Age and Treachery Racing, Ltd. He was a founding member of The Austin Healey Club of KC and was neverhappier than when he was racing his white Austin Healey "Bug-eye" Sprite at tracks throughout the Midwest. He always said that racing was even more fun when his wife, Sue, was on the grid competing in her red Austin Healey "Bug-eye" Sprite.For over 30 years, Bill was a runner, participating in the annual Hospital Hill half-marathon, numerous 10-K races and the Lincoln Marathon.He was "Dad" to numerous wonderful rescue dogs and cats throughout his life.He leaves his wife of 57 years, Sara "Sue" Carroll and siblings: Mary Barney, Jane Bollard, Daniel Carroll (Diane), John Carroll, Robert Carroll, Timothy Carroll (Robin) and brother-in-law, Terry McGinnis. He was preceded in death by his parents Virginia and William M. Carroll, his sister Margaret McGinnis, Brothers-in-law Richard Barney and Daniel Bollard. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to an animal rescue organization or, just lift a glass to a kind, humorous guy who will be sorely missed.