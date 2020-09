Or Copy this URL to Share

William M. Gay born April 12, 1965 died Sept. 2, 2020, loving husband and father. Survived by wife Angela, children William, Thomas, Zoah, and Lilly. Service at ST Matthews Lutheran, Riverside MO 2pm Sat Sept 19, 2020.



