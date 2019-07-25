Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Watkins Heritage Memorial Chapel
4000 Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64130
816-861-3030
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Watkins Heritage Memorial Chapel
4000 Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Fristo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Maurice (Billy) Fristo


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Maurice (Billy) Fristo Obituary
William "Billy" Maurice Fristo William (Billy) Maurice Fristo age 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and close friends on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at St. Lukes Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born February 29, 1944, in Brunswick, Missouri to William(Jake) and Constance (Outlaw) Fristo. He married Cornelia E. (Saunders) on April 28, 1973 in Kansas City, Missouri. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Cornelia; son, Ricky Williams and his wife Pamela; son Dante Williams; brother James Fristoe and his wife Judy (Palmer) of Pfluggerville,Texas; sister Melba (Fristo) Brown of L.A. California Billy requested to be cremated. As a military veteran, his ashes will be interred at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on September 7, 2019 at 1 pm, at the Watkins Heritage Chapel 4000 Emanuel Clever II Blvd. Kansas City, Mo.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now