William "Billy" Maurice Fristo William (Billy) Maurice Fristo age 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and close friends on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at St. Lukes Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born February 29, 1944, in Brunswick, Missouri to William(Jake) and Constance (Outlaw) Fristo. He married Cornelia E. (Saunders) on April 28, 1973 in Kansas City, Missouri. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Cornelia; son, Ricky Williams and his wife Pamela; son Dante Williams; brother James Fristoe and his wife Judy (Palmer) of Pfluggerville,Texas; sister Melba (Fristo) Brown of L.A. California Billy requested to be cremated. As a military veteran, his ashes will be interred at Fort Leavenworth National Cemetery. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on September 7, 2019 at 1 pm, at the Watkins Heritage Chapel 4000 Emanuel Clever II Blvd. Kansas City, Mo.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 25, 2019