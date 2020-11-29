William McGinty, DDS
November 20, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - William J. McGinty, DDS, 89, passed from this life on November 20th, 2020. A private family burial will be held in the Courtyard of Memories Indoor Mausoleum at Johnson County Memorial Gardens. Bill was born November 17, 1931 in Sabetha, Kansas to Joe and Esther McGinty. He graduated from Sabetha High and attended the University of Kansas as a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. Bill then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps from 1951-1953 before returning to KU and graduating in 1956. He then entered the University of Kansas City School of Dentistry, graduated in 1961, and practiced for 44 years in Overland Park.
Bill is preceded in death by his son, Patrick McGinty, and survived by his beautiful and loving wife of 64 years, Lavonne Hartter McGinty; daughter, Dr. Suzanne McGinty; and grandchildren, Meredith and Mark Harrington of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Memorial contributions may be made to L'Arche Heartland, 8127 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, KS 66204.
