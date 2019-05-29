Kansas City Star Obituaries
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
(913) 334-3366
William Michael Colnar

William Michael Colnar Obituary
William Michael Colnar William Michael Colnar, known as "Willy" or "Billy," of Kansas City, Kansas passed away May 24th, 2019. Born to William and Glenda (Barnhart) Colnar in Kansas City on March 6, 1960. Willy graduated from Washington High School in 1978 and worked as a mail carrier for USPS for over 30 years. Willy is preceded in death by his parents, William J. and Glenda L. Colnar. He is survived by his daughter, Megan and son, Derek. A Celebration of His Life will be held Saturday, June 1st, 2019 from 2:00 4:00 PM, with a sharing time held at 2:30 PM at Chapel Hill Butler Funeral Home, 701 North 94th Street, Kansas City, Kansas 66112. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 29, 2019
