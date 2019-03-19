William "Bill" Monroe Scott William "Bill" Monroe Scott, 94, Mound City, Kansas passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at his home near Mound City. Bill was born December 20, 1924 to Leo Bertner and Elizabeth (Hahn) Scott at his home in rural Mound City, KS. He attended his 8 years of elementary school at rural Kincaid, southwest of Mound City and graduated from Mound City High School in 1942. On May 18, 1947 he married the love of his life, Rubie Mae Blackman, in Pleasanton, KS. Following high school, he drove for Vess Cola, Pleasanton, owned and operated his own truck line, worked on the assembly line at the B O Plant in Kansas City, and had a Kansas City Star route. For many year he worked at the Sunflower ammunition plant, then Gracy Electric Co. of Olathe. For 19 years he was the head electrician for the Olathe School District, retiring in 1988 and returning to Mound City to help build a new home on the 20 acres that he and his wife, Rubie, had cleared. Community was important to Bill. He was a member of the Olathe United Methodist Church and the Mound City United Methodist Church, an active member of the Republican Party serving as a Precinct person for many years, and he and Rubie were instrumental in organizing the Mound City Medical Foundation. Ever the outdoorsman, Bill enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, and mowing the lawn. Always a people person, Bill enjoyed spending time with family and friends whether sharing his garden produce, playing a game of cards or cribbage, or just visiting. Bill was also an avid bird and deer watcher. After retirement, Bill and Rubie traveled on bus tours to all 50 states, all provinces of Canada, the Islands, Mexico, and many other countries. Bill was preceded in death by four brothers, Waldo, Charles, Calvin, and L.D.; five sisters, Leah Ellis, Gladys Ward, Thresa Noggle, Ellen Stutsman, and Ester Teeter. Survivors include his loving wife, Rubie, of the home; many nieces, nephews, and friends. The funeral service will be at 11:00 am, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Mound City United Methodist Church with nephew Jeff Blackman officiating. Burial will follow in Curry Cemetery. Friends will be received from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm, Monday, March 18, 2019 at Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Mound City Chapel. Contributions in memory of Bill may be made to any of the following, Care to Share, Mound City Medical Foundation, or the Mound City United Methodist Church Funeral Dinner Fund. Donations may be mailed to the funeral home, P.O. Box J, Mound City, Kansas 66056. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.schneiderfunerals.com.

