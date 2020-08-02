1/1
William "Bill" Murphy
William G. "Bill" Murphy, Sr. William G. Murphy Sr., 59, of Kansas City, MO, was called to his heavenly father on July 27, 2020. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11 am Monday, August 3rd at St. Pius X in Mission, KS followed by a celebration of life at 11 am. Bill lived life to the absolute fullest every single day. He was an inspiration to everyone around him. He lived for his children and grandchildren, as they were his absolute pride and joy. He is the best person any of us have ever met. Any problem, big or small, he was there to help you. He was pretty much all over the place all of the time. You won't meet a funnier or more fun person. You could end up in a fight with him, then you would be hugging him the next day. Unique doesn't even begin to describe Bill. His influence on our small world was wide, and it was always positive. He had endless energy and endless love, and he will always be with us. Bill was born on December 30, 1960 in Greeley, CO to Jeremiah and Patricia Murphy. He is survived by his wife Mary; his wife Mary; his children and grandchildren, William Jr. (Taylor), and William III; John (Cody), Ruby and Cash; Robert Appelbaum (David); Margaret; Alison, Isaac, Elijah; Caroline (Richard), Scarlett, Hazel; his parents; siblings, Tim, Kathy (Bernie), Beth (Mark), Marty, Joe (Rosie), Bob (Heather), Maureen (Juan) and Andy; 41 nieces and nephews; 25 great-nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, Bill would say to keep your money, but feel free to donate to the American Heart Association. The obituary in its entirety can be viewed at www.muehlebachchapel.com


Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 2, 2020.
