William N. Daugherty William N. Daugherty, former businessman and longtime Pittsburg, KS resident, died April 17 at his home in Prairie Village. He was born July 11, 1924 to Buell F. And Mary Nelson Daugherty in Pittsburg. He attended elementary and secondary school in Pittsburg and was graduated in 1948 from the University of Kansas, where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree and was named to Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and the University of Kansas Alumni Association. He was a lifelong member and former deacon of the First Presbyterian Church in Pittsburg. On Feb 7, 1953, he married Georganne Steiss in Barackville, WV. She preceded him in death on May 9, 1982. Daugherty owned and operated Daugherty Pontiac (1950 - 1969) and Pruitt-Daugherty Motors, Inc (1969 - 1980), both in Pittsburg. He was employed by Tamko Asphalt Products in Joplin, MO from 1980 to 1981, when he joined the Prudential Insurance Co in Pittsburg. In 1983, he became a sales representative for Bowlus School Supply, where he was employed until 1987, when he became the southeast Kansas district manager for the Kansas Lottery. He retired in 2002. He was a past member of the USD #250 Board of Education in Pittsburg and a founding member of Crestwood County Club. He was past president of the Pittsburg Rotary Club, past exalted ruler of the Pittsburg B.P.O.E. #412 and former member of both the Mirza Shrine Temple and the Yorkrite Masons #187. He is survived by five children: Mary Ann Hassler (Mission Hills, KS), Dianne Keller (Overland Park, KS), Margaret Jane (Janie) DeGoler (Leawood), Carolyn Ward (Roswell, GA) and William N Daugherty II (Chamblee, GA). A son, David C. Daugherty, preceded him in death Dec 6, 2019. He is also survived by a sister Mary Carolyn Mitchell (Tulsa, OK), nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 22, 2020