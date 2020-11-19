William Nutt

November 24, 1948 - November 12, 2020

Kansas City, Kansas - William F. "Bill" Nutt passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 from complications of a sepsis infection. Bill had battled bolus pemphigoid, an auto immune disease, for the last 12 years, which resulted in his failing health and ultimate passing. Bill worked for LSI as a draftsman and designer of lighting fixtures for 20 years before retiring. He was preceded in death by his parents some years back, and by his wife of 28 years, Cindy Ann Spacek Nutt, nearly 2 years ago. Bill was a truly nice guy, who you couldn't help but like as soon as you met him. Bill's final request was to be cremated, and that no service be held.





