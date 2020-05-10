I knew Bill since he was quite young, along with his mother, late father, aunt, and late uncle. Bill had the good fortune to belong to a family of intelligence, varied talents, and purposeful accomplishments. His life, I believe, was a reflection of all of these values woven into his chosen paths. His and his mother's love for animals, in particular, is shared by my own family, which forms yet another bond between them and us. We must celebrate and honor Bill's well-lived life in memory and deed. By doing so, it is both a testimony to Bill and a reminder to us to follow what our hearts hold dear.



Valerie Foos

Friend