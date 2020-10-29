1/
William Oswald Pfeiffer
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Oswald Pfeiffer
June 10, 1924 - October 27, 2020
Lenexa, Kansas - The Reverend William O. "Bill" Pfeiffer, on October 27 joined his Heavenly Father and his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Pfeiffer who predeceased him. Bill is survived by his two sons, Larry (wife Morgan and two grandsons Ryan & Jordan) and Rick (wife Cindy and grandson Ben & granddaughter Jennifer) and 7 great-grandchildren. The family is blessed by the number of years that we were able to spend with him.
Bill served in the US Navy in WWII before being ordained into the Presbyterian Ministry serving the church and his lord for 40 plus years. Any contributions in his memory, please make to the church of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 28, 2020
I will miss playing countless rounds of Kings on the Corner with Bill and the ladies. He was a wonderful and supportive friend of my mom's for the years they were in the Care Center together, he will be sorely missed. As suggested we will donate to the Lakeview Ministry as we spent many Sunday mornings there together as well.
Carol Admire
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved