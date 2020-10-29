William Oswald PfeifferJune 10, 1924 - October 27, 2020Lenexa, Kansas - The Reverend William O. "Bill" Pfeiffer, on October 27 joined his Heavenly Father and his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Pfeiffer who predeceased him. Bill is survived by his two sons, Larry (wife Morgan and two grandsons Ryan & Jordan) and Rick (wife Cindy and grandson Ben & granddaughter Jennifer) and 7 great-grandchildren. The family is blessed by the number of years that we were able to spend with him.Bill served in the US Navy in WWII before being ordained into the Presbyterian Ministry serving the church and his lord for 40 plus years. Any contributions in his memory, please make to the church of your choice.