William Paul Mullins William Paul Mullins, 73, of Mission Hills, KS died peacefully at home following a brief illness on March 2, 2019. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Christine (Bell) Mullins; his children: Aaron Liam Mullins, Mission, KS; Laura Joan Mullins, Kansas City, MO; and Sarah Marie Mullins, St. Paul, MN; his brothers: Patrick Mullins (Ann), Port Huron, MI; Richard Mullins, (Barbara Lenfesty), Portland, OR; and 13 nieces and nephews. Bill was born September 13, 1945, in Port Huron, MI to James J. Mullins and Adeline (Diller) Mullins. He graduated from St Stephen's High School in Port Huron, MI and received a BA in Physics and Math from Rockhurst College in Kansas City, MO. He was a Lieutenant Comm ander serving in the U.S. Navy Submarine Force for 11 years. Tours of duty included the USS SeawolfSSN 575 and the USS Baton RougeSSN 689, where he was the commissioning Chief Engineer. He was a management systems consultant to the Department of Energy and various nuclear power utilities for 30 years. In retirement he sought opportunities to apply systems thinking locally, and especially enjoyed working with Professor Tony Luppino and the UMKC law students. Bill will be remembered by his family as the young father who brushed a dab of vanilla behind his daughters' ears as they helped him make Saturday morning pancakes; for adventure bike rides in Mariners' Museum Park, his youngest riding on the handlebars as soon as all were out of Mom's sight; and as the husband who knew from the beginning that his wife preferred yellow roses. He will be missed by all who appreciated his boundless intellectual curiosity. A memorial service is planned for this summer. The family plans to have Bill's ashes scattered at sea by the U.S. Navy. They also extend a heartfelt thank you to their Kansas City Hospice team and suggest donations in Bill's memory to Kansas City Hospice Foundation at kchospice.org.

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 7, 2019