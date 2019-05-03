Kansas City Star Obituaries
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
William Peters

William Peters Obituary
William Peters William "Bill" Peters, 93, of Santa Marta passed away Monday, May 1, 2019. Visitation will be from 9:45 AM to 10:30 AM, Tuesday, May 7, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS with a Funeral Mass following at 10:30 AM. Private family entombment in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Sisters Servants of Mary, 800 North 18th Street, Kansas City, KS 66102. Bill was born June 19, 1925, in Kansas City, KS. He was a member and very active at St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Serra Club of Kansas City in Kansas. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Virginia May Peters in 2016. He is survived by 4 daughters; Paula Abernethy, Annapolis, MD, Susan (Ken) O'Bryan, Overland Park, KS, Jane (Randy) Cobb, Shawnee, KS, Mary Pat (John) Young, Parker, CO, sister Anne Decarolis, Branson, MO, a brother, Eugene Peters, Peoria, IL and four grandchildren. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on May 3, 2019
