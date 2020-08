Or Copy this URL to Share

William "Billy" Phares 47, Harrisonville, MO died June 23, 2020. Visit. 9-10, Serv. 10 am, Aug. 24, 2020 at the Dickey FH, Harrisonville, MO 816-884-6244; Graveside 2 pm, Brownington Cemetery, Brownington, MO



