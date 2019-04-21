William R. Morton Sr. William (Bill) Morton, 88, passed away April 11 at home in Overland Park. Born in Akron OH, he graduated from Buchtel HS, earning a BS degree from Univ of Akron in 1952 where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta, later serving in the US Army. Married 66 years to his high school sweetheart, Lois Crooks, they raised their family in Prairie Village, living in the area for 50 of their years together. Retiring in 1985 from Chevron, Bill and Lois enjoyed life with his woodworking and macram‚, creating Christmas themed products - his signature item, a simple candy cane. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Edna, and son-in-law Kevin Koch. Survivors include his wife Lois, children: William Jr (Cheryl) Overland Park; Susan Perrin (Terry) Lenexa; Beth Koch, Tucson; and Patty Zimmerman (Jerry) Prairie Village; 9 grandsons and 3 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life June 22, 2019, 1:00 at Colonial Church in Prairie Village. Memorial gifts may be made to Colonial. Condolences may be left at www.CremationCenterKC.com If you met Bill, you found a friend for life. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary