|
|
William R. Pope Jr. Bill Pope, 87, of Overland Park, KS, passed away, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at his home. Memorial services will be 2 p.m., Saturday at Christ Lutheran Church, 11720 Nieman Rd., Overland Park. The family suggests contributions to the . Bill was born in Flat River, MO. He graduated from MU in 1954 and worked as a sales rep for American Sterilizer, retiring in 1996 after 35 years. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Overland Park. He married Mary Helffrich on June 6, 1964 in St. Louis. She survives at the home. Addition survivors include his sons, William R. (Paula) Pope, III, St. Louis, MO, John Pope, Overland Park and Russell (Christy) Pope, Overland Park; a sister, Jean Hill, Belton, TX; grandchildren, Kimberly Cole, Lydia Pope, Wesley Pope, Reese Pope and John Pope and a great granddaughter, Clara Cole. Condolences may be expressed at www.AmosFamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 12, 2019