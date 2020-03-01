|
William R. "Bob" Stark Bob Stark, 77, Topeka, Kansas and St. Petersburg, Florida, died Saturday, February 22, 2020. Bob was born in 1942 in Horton, Kansas. He earned three degrees from Columbian College and a master's degree from St. Paul School of Theology, Kansas City, Missouri. He was active in Boy Scouts for many years. Bob served our country in the United States Air Force, attaining the rank of Master Sergeant and was a Vietnam veteran. Along with his family, Bob owned and managed the Hickory Point Real Estate Investment Company. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; and business associate, Tony Cook, who through the years became the son that Bob never had. A Memorial Service for Bob, with military honors, will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka, Kansas 66614. Inurnment will follow in Stull Cemetery, Lecompton, Kansas. Bob said, in lieu of flowers or memorials in his memory, please tell your family how much you love them and share a hug with them. However, a charity that was dear to Bob's heart is the . Donations may be sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 1, 2020