William Ray (Bill) Clark William Ray (Bill) Clark, 86, Belton, Missouri, formerly of Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at his home in Belton. Bill served for more than ten years in the United States Air Force and then in civil service and Department of Defense contracting on the Richards-Gebaur Air Force Base, totaling 42 years. He belonged to the Refrigeration Service Engineer's Society for 37 years and was considered one of the best HVAC technicians in the Kansas City, Missouri, area. Survivors: wife, Anna (Davis) Clark, Belton; children, William Ray Clark, Jr., Harrisonville, Missouri, Stuart Alan (Leea) Clark, Peculiar, Missouri, Robin Roxanne (Leslie) Woodburn, Cleveland, Missouri; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild. Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M., Wednesday, May 22, 2019, Raymore Christian Church, Raymore, Missouri Visitation: 9:30 -10:30 A.M., Wednesday, Raymore Christian Church. Interment: 4:00 P.M., Wednesday, Home Cemetery, Tarkio Memorials: Raymore Christian Church or Charity of the Donor's Choicewww.minterfuneralchapels.com Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 21, 2019
