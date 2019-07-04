William Reinsch Davis William Reinsch Davis, 90, or Wrench as he was known at ARMCO Steel, passed away July 2, 2019. Bill was born July 31, 1928 in Kansas City, MO to Elta May and Carl Remley Davis. He graduated from Southwest High School in 1945 at the age of 16 and enlisted in the Marines. After completing his service he attended Kansas City Junior College and KU. June 20, 1953 he married Betty Ann Gibson. They were married 45 years before Betty's death in 1999. He graduated from KU in 1956 with a BS in Metallurgical Engineering. He worked for ARMCO Steel as a Supervising Metallurgist, Bolt and Forged Products, retiring at age 55. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and wife Betty. He is survived by his brother Duane and wife Marilyn; his daughter, Cynthia (Jim Stroud); son, Eric (Christina) and their children Gabriel and Aijalon; son, Kirk (Barbye) and their children Moriah, Isabelle, and Jonathan; as well as very special neighbors Albert and Maryrose Villafain. Bill, like Betty, donated his body to science. There will be no services. Dad was strong, very talkative and generous. If you desire, we would appreciate charitable contributions in his memory to the .

Published in Kansas City Star on July 4, 2019