William "Bill" Richard Stuart, DVM William (Bill) Richard Stuart, DVM, born March 15, 1927 in Glendale, California, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Bill, the son of Wm. Scott Stuart & Mildred H. Stuart (deceased) is survived by his wife of 40 years, Janice Stuart, one daughter, Susan Bell (Jim), three sons, Scott Stuart (Judy), Jim Stuart (Bernadette) and John Stuart (Lisa) as well as 3 stepchildren, Robert Brown (Kristine), Jamie Brown and Will Brown and is also survived by his grandchildren: Brian Bell, Brett Bell, Stephanie Collop, Lauren Halstead, Jamey Hammett, Aaron Hammett, Zach Stuart, Rachel Stuart, Logan Stuart, Matt Stuart, Olivia Stuart and Ashley Brown as well as 8 great grandchildren. Following graduation from Corinth Grade School and Shawnee Mission High School, Bill enlisted in the Marine Corps for the duration of WW II. He graduated from Kansas State University in 1952. He set up a veterinary practice in Leawood that he continued with various veterinarians, moving to Overland Park with Dr. Glenn Schwab and retiring in 1989. Bill and Jan enjoyed many years of travel, skiing, boating, polo, trail rides and caring for animals, a life-long passion. Bill donated many years serving on the Board of Heartland Therapeutic Riding in Stilwell. We feel privileged to have had such a wonderful husband, father, grandfather & great-grandpa. We will miss him. A celebratory service will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 20th at Blue Valley Baptist Church, 8925 West 151st St., Overland Park. Interment in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens 13901 South Black Bob Road Olathe. Visitation 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Thursday morning one hour prior to the service at the church. The family requests that donations be made in lieu of flowers to Heartland Therapeutic Riding, 19665 Antioch Rd., Overland Park, KS 66013. Condolences may be offered at www.McGilley-Frye.com