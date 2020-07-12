1/1
William Roger Bloemker
William Roger Bloemker William Roger Bloemker, 73, of KC North, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 8, 2020. Services will be Monday, July 13, at Souder Family Funeral Home, 1333 NE Barry Rd. The family will receive friends from 10-11, with a prayer service at 11, followed by internment at Resurrection Cemetery. Bill is survived by his wife of 46 years, Barb, his daughters Kerry (Richard) Kapetanovich and Brooke (Dustin) Boyd. He was a proud Papa to Alek & Frankie Kapetanovich and Adelyn & Liam Boyd. Bill has always been described as a hard worker starting his career at the age of 4 in his family's drugstore, Bloemker Drugs, & ending his career at Southwestern Bell/ATT where he was a fair boss & an individual who brought calm presence to stressful situations. Bill selflessly gave to his country in the USMC & had the utmost respect for his military brothers & sisters. To honor his memory, the family asks that you consider a donation in his name to the Veterans Community Project, 8900 Troost Ave, KCMO 64131. Due to COVID, the family asks that you wear a mask. Please share a memory with the family at www.souderfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Souder Family Funeral Home
JUL
13
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
Souder Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Souder Family Funeral Home
1333 Ne Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64155
(816) 436-2900
