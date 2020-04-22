|
William S. Navran It is with deep sadness that we announce Bill's passing on Thursday, April 9th at his home in Kula, Hawaii. Bill was 72 years old and put up a long, courageous and brave fight against the cancer that eventually took his life. He was predeceased by his parents, Marjorie Siegel Navran and William F. Navran, Kansas City residents. He spent his early years in Kansas City and was a student at Pembroke Country Day School and attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. Bill was an artistic, sensitive soul and an adventurous traveler. He and his devoted wife and soul mate, Shakti Carola Navran, made Hawaii their home for over 24 years. Survivors also include his sister, Sally Navran of Tucson, Arizona and his Uncle, Lester Siegel, Jr. (Myra) of Kansas City and many loyal and faithful friends who will greatly miss and never forget Bill.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 22, 2020