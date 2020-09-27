1/
William Selbe
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Selbe
September 11, 1944 - September 1, 2020
Emporia, Kansas - William Leigh Selbe of Emporia passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas. William was born on September 11, 1944 in Kansas City, Kansas the son of Fenton Leigh and Edith Harbour Selbe. He was a graduate of both Wyandotte High and K-State. Surviving family members include: wife, Fabiola Selbe; sons, Mitchel (Michelle) Selbe of Lee's Summit, Missouri, and Raymond Selbe of Pinedale, Wyoming; daughter, Elena (Justin) McDaniel of Williamsville, New York; sisters, Marjorie Christy of Oak Grove, Missouri, and Jerre Roller of Garden City, Missouri.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts-Blue-Barnett - Emporia
605 State Street
Emporia, KS 66801
620-342-2134
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved