William Selbe

September 11, 1944 - September 1, 2020

Emporia, Kansas - William Leigh Selbe of Emporia passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas. William was born on September 11, 1944 in Kansas City, Kansas the son of Fenton Leigh and Edith Harbour Selbe. He was a graduate of both Wyandotte High and K-State. Surviving family members include: wife, Fabiola Selbe; sons, Mitchel (Michelle) Selbe of Lee's Summit, Missouri, and Raymond Selbe of Pinedale, Wyoming; daughter, Elena (Justin) McDaniel of Williamsville, New York; sisters, Marjorie Christy of Oak Grove, Missouri, and Jerre Roller of Garden City, Missouri.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store