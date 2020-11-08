William Spangler
September 21, 1922 - October 24, 2020
William Crockett Spangler, 98, of Prairie Village, KS passed away peacefully at his home on October 24, 2020. Bill was born on September 21, 1922 in Kansas City, MO to Nora (Shackelford) and David C. Spangler. Bill attended Hale Cook Elementary School and Southwest High School. His entrepreneurial interests began at an early age as he operated a soda stand in his Waldo neighborhood throughout his childhood.
Bill's college years were interrupted by World War II. He served in the European Theater, achieving the rank of Lieutenant while leading tank squads with the US Army's armored field artillery. Following the war, Bill proudly graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
On October 31, 1949, Bill married Virginia (Ginny) Schaefer. Bill began his career working for Kresge's department store. After transferring to several locations in the Midwest, Bill and Ginny returned home to Kansas City, where he opened his namesake home décor and gift shop - Spangler's - in the Prairie Village Shops in 1954. Over the years, Bill also operated shops in Northtown, at the Landing, and in Raytown. He was honored with the Community Spirit Award at the annual Prairie Village 4th of July Festival in 2015. Bill finally retired at the early age of 94, and closed the Prairie Village shop in 2017. He enjoyed many devoted customers and friends who regularly visited him at the shop over his 62 years in business.
Bill and Ginny were members of their Sunday night Reading Group for 40 years and the Quill Investment Group for even longer. They treasured the friendships from each group. Bill and Ginny were avid travelers, especially enjoying trips to China, Russia, Yugoslavia, Mexico, Florida, Maine, and New York City. They enjoyed the people they traveled with as much as the places to which they ventured. Bill's life-long passion, however, was reading – particularly, history – and he assembled quite a personal library over the years.
Bill leaves his three children, Kathryn (Kit) Culver and her husband (Jay), David Spangler (Ann), and John Spangler (Nancy); sister-in-law, Martha Crafts; and six grandchildren, Emily Culver Griffith (Brad), Gordon Culver (Lydia), Jason Spangler (Fina), Lucas Spangler (Brooke), Jack Spangler, and Rob Spangler (Ashley). He also leaves three great-grandchildren, Murphy Griffith, Tate Spangler, and Lindley Spangler.
Bill enjoyed his friends at Claridge Court in his later years, where he was known for his ready smile, outgoing personality, and frequent walks in the neighborhood. The family would like to thank the staff of Claridge Court for their attention and kindness, and the staff of Thoughtful Care for his assistance to him daily. Their care in the end, along with support from KC Hospice, was deeply appreciated.
A private family celebration of life is planned. Memorial contributions may be made to the Johnson County Library Foundation, PO Box 2933, Shawnee Mission, KS 66201-1333 or the charity of your choice
