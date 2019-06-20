William "Bill" Speer William (Bill) Speer was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven, June 15, 2019 at the age of 69. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Shellie (Prinz) Speer; his son, Jesse Speer; his son and daughter-in-love, Jay and Heather Speer; and his daughter, Anna Speer. He also leaves his six adored grandchildren, Brooklyn, Brady, Breckin, AJ, Macy and Ayden. Bill was born March 13, 1950 in Wichita, Kansas, and moved to the Kansas City area at age 13. He attended Shawnee Mission South High School, graduating in 1969. Bill moved to Lawrence, Kansas, to pursue a rock and roll career with the band "Rocky Mountain Goldrush." The band moved to Denver where Bill became a follower of Jesus Christ as the "Jesus Movement" swept the country. He then pursued his music career touring and recording with several Christian artists. Bill remained true to his relationship with the Lord for the rest of his life. In fact, his favorite quote was, "How can you stand for the things of God when you have fallen for the things of this world?" Bill owned and operated several local businesses throughout the years, including His Men Book Store, Via Express, WordsWorth and Network Graphics. After selling Network Graphics to DST in 1990, he remained as general manager of Output Technologies Network Graphics Design Group until 1998 when he retired. Bill loved camping in the Colorado mountains, was an avid Royals, Chiefs and Jayhawks fan, and enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a deeply gentle, kind and loving personeveryone who knew him will miss him. Bill's Celebration of Life will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., July 5, 2019 at The Rock of KC, 12750 N. Winan Ave., Kansas City, Missouri. It will be a sweet time of worship, laughter, song and celebration to honor Bill. In lieu of flowers, please share your time with or give financial gifts to City Union Mission, 1108 E. 11th Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64106 or www.cityunionmission.org. You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.

