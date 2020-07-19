William Stephen Harries William Stephen Harries died Friday, June 12, 2020. Born in Emporia in1933, he graduated from Rockhurst and KU Engineering. He and Kay Woodbury Harries had 4 children. He married Judith Moore in 1969. He and Bill Kent founded Applied Micro Technology, 1973-1999. In 2002 Bill and Judy bought a house in Sun City Texas, and moved there full time in 2013. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his twin brother, Robert Harries, and sons Stephen and Christopher Harries. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, son Gregory Harries of Kansas City, daughter Gretchen Harries (Jon Dee) Graham, and grandson, William Harries Graham of Austin. A tree memorial is suggested. One website is alivingtribute.org
. No memorial services pending. We ask that you visit the website www.centraltexascremation.com
for more information and to leave your thoughts or visit www.never-gone.com
.