William Thomas "Tom" Bitzer William Thomas (Tom) Bitzer passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Kansas City Hospice House with his beloved sister Barb and daughter Carey at his side. Tom was preceded in death by his father-Edward N. Bitzer, Sr., mother-Mildred Oxley, brothers-Edward N. Bitzer, Jr, Ronald L. Bitzer, Donald E. Bitzer, and his son-William Samuel (Sam) Bitzer. Tom is survived by his daughter-Carey Bitzer Hall, son-in-Law-Michael Hall, granddaughters-Hannah Grace Bitzer and Sarah Nicole Hall, and his sisters-Claudine Lindsey, Millie Mansell, Barbara Bitzer Oxley, and brother-in-Law-Ralph Oxley. Tom proudly served his country in the US Navy from 1966-1972 and spent most of that time aboard the U.S.S. La Salle. After the military, Tom went to work for Missouri Public Service (now Evergy) and worked there 41 years until his retirement in 2011. Retirement meant fishing and tinkering around in his shop making works of art with wood and fixing whatever was put in front of him, even if it wasn't broken. Tom loved spending time in his shop and building things with his hands. He also loved fishing, spending time with family and friends over the fire pit and an epic fish fry to round out the fishing season. He was a beloved father, grandfather, friend, and brother and will be greatly missed. A service will not be held for Tom at this time due to the Covid-19 quarantine, but family and friends will gather when we can to honor his memory.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 21, 2020