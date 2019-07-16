Resources More Obituaries for William Isabell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? William Thomas "Bill" Isabell

Send Flowers Share This Page Email William "Bill" Thomas Isabell William "Bill" Thomas Isabell, 80, of Liberty, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Bill was born in Kansas City, KS on February 23, 1939 to Samuel and Kate Isabell. Bill lived most of his life in Kansas. It was there that he and his wife, Alma, raised two children, Cheryl and Bill. In the last year they had moved to the Liberty area to be closer to family. Bill enjoyed the peaceful, easy country living that they had here. He was a carpenter by trade and was very well known for his level of craftsmanship. He was a very hard working man and wasn't satisfied unless he was constantly busy. Bill was a great teacher and mentor. He passed down the importance of integrity, loyalty, and being trustworthy to all of his family. It was all of these things that he lived his life by. Bill was a very patient and caring man, always there to lend a helping hand or a shoulder to lean on. He had a great sense of humor and always kept the room full of laughter. Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends and family whenever he could. He was a man who loved the Lord and his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. It was without a doubt that his greatest treasure in life was his family. Bill will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him. Bill is preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings. Those left to honor and cherish his memory are his beloved wife Alma L. Isabell; daughter, Cheryl Donner and husband, Jerry; son, Bill Isabell and wife, Sara; grandchildren, Katie Meier, Joe and Ashley Trowbridge, Sarah and Gary Neumann, Tom and Tabetha Isabell, Amber and Jeremy Travelstead, Britta and Lance Perry, Emily Isabell, Elizabeth Isabell, nieces and nephews, as well as countless family and friends.

